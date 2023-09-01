VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski met with the members of Parliament from his party and the broader coalition, to discuss the situation after the failed first attempt of the Government to adopt the Bulgarian amendments to the Constitution.

There will be no changes to the Constitution under Bulgarian dictate. We demand that the Parliament session continues without delays and that the will of the people is respected, Mickoski said following the meeting.

The slim DUI-SDSM majority postponed the session after it became clear that they don’t have the 80 votes necessary to adopt the amendments.