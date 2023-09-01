The Public Prosecutor Ljubomir Joveski sent a written request to the Judicial Council by which he asked for urgent information on what judicial cases were delayed because of the absence of prosecutors, as was stated in the report on the Judicial Council’s 452nd session.

“The information will serve to provide for the legal obligation for monitoring of the legal and timely execution of the public prosecution, according to the principle of hierarchy and subordination within the Public Prosecution”, Joveski’s request reads.