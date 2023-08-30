The Minister of Justice, Krenar Lloga, and the President of the Supreme Court, Besa Ademi, who are ex-oficio members of the Judicial Council, do not attend the Council’s sessions and do not justify their absence, a practice that goes on for a long time, members of the Judicial Council complain.

The Chairperson of the Judicial Council, Sashko Georgiev, pointed out that the attendance of the ex-oficio members is very significant to the resolution of the situation in the country’s judicial system, instead of debating the issues via the media.