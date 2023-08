Pensioners from the eastern city of Sveti Nikole blocked the highway to Stip for an hour on Wednesday, demanding a linear raise of their pensions by MKD3,500 (€50). This is their second blockade, following last week’s blockade of the highway to Kumanovo (border with Serbia)

The pensioners demand a government’s resignation if their demands are not met. The pensioners from Sveti Nikole will continue with their protests and blockades.