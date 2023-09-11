Hundreds of protesters gathered again in front of the Government building and the state prosecutor’s office to demand accountability for the gruesome Oncology Clinic scandal. Doctors and nurses are suspected of stealing expensive chemotherapy drugs they should have been administering to cancer patients and selling them on the black market in Kosovo.

I encourage you all that we use our pain caused by these monstrous minds and to transform Macedonia, to convert it into a dignified fight for a better tomorrow. We must say a firm NO to every injustice like those happening at the clinic, said actor Darijan Petrov, who lost his mother to cancer.