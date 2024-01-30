On Tuesday, the former director of the Oncology Clinic, along with two employees, was arrested in connection to a scandal involving the alleged illegal sale of cytostatic drugs at the Clinic. Despite the developments, the facility continues to operate normally, with the current director, Violeta Klisarova, and organizational director Halid Matoshi, assuring the media that all appointments and medications are proceeding without any issues.
Directors of the Oncology Clinic, a regularly operating facility, say they have arrested a former director and two employees
