Adapting to climate change involves actively planning and preparing for the present and anticipated repercussions of climate change. Minister of Environment and Physical Planning, Kaja Shukova, stated on Tuesday during the concluding conference of the project on enhancing local resilience to climate change, hosted by the Center for Climate Change, that the country has formulated four comprehensive national plans on climate change. These plans extensively analyze climate scenarios, assess their impacts on affected sectors, and propose measures to mitigate the effects across all sectors.