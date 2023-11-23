Minister Kaja Shukova highlighted the limitations of Macedonia’s monitoring system, stating it measures non-volatile inorganic compounds but not volatile organic compounds. After a recent warehouse fire near Tetovo, air pollution couldn’t be measured due to this limitation. The Public Health Institute is assessing water and soil pollution in the affected area, but the country lacks an accredited method for measuring volatile organic pollutants in the air.

Despite the fire being beyond their jurisdiction, the Crisis Management Center, Public Health Institute, and State Environment Inspectorate inspected the site for possible assistance.

Acknowledging the organic nature of the pollution, authorities advised locals to stay indoors with closed windows and doors, as effects might extend a few hundred meters from the warehouse. Shukova stressed the need for caution and assured that competent institutions would guide citizens on necessary precautions.

Macedonia follows directives focusing on measuring 2.5 and 10.5 PM particles, CO, and CO2, lacking specific provisions for volatile organic compounds. Shukova warned of pollution’s impact on air, water, and soil due to settled particles and cautioned against using agricultural crops in the affected area.