Today, we submitted the documents to the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office regarding the case of “Wild Meat”, “Cancer Mafia” of Oncology, as we announced. It is terrible that even after three months of alleged pre-investigation work, no case has been established in the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office and no proceedings have been initiated. process for “Wild Meat”, and the mafia is still functioning, working at Oncology, because no one there is covered by any process that would remove them from their work, says the spokesperson of VMRO-DPMNE Naum Stoilkovski. Today we handed over to the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office documents submitted by the whistleblower indicating:

1. That despite the expensive contracts, the therapy was not delivered on time for the patients who were treated at the Clinic, no one warned those who were supposed to deliver it and no one was responsible for it, i.e. for the work of the government’s favorite pharmaceutical company.

2. We provided evidence that possibly fictitious surpluses of drugs and therapies were being created, they were ordered, and patients still did not receive them.

3. Evidence that no one kept a record of where and how the excess of each opened vial, package ended up, so there are doubts that the excess ended up outside the hospital.

4. In addition, the therapy was given to patients in patient bags to be used in private institutions, and the service was billed as if it had been applied at the University Clinic!