Participants at the “Women in Entrepreneurship” Summit in Skopje highlighted disparities: women’s wages are 17.5% lower than men’s, and only 30% own businesses, limiting their economic impact. Valentina Disovska from the National Platform for Women Entrepreneurship stressed the need for education, mentorship, and institutional support. Deputy PM Fatmir Bytyqi emphasized the value of women’s qualities in enhancing competitiveness, mentioning planned financial backing for women’s enterprises in the 2024 budget. Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi noted a 34.25% rise in female-led companies but called for further action and funding. Over 100 participants shared ideas to bolster female entrepreneurship. The Summit, part of the “National Platform for Women Entrepreneurship” project supported by the EU, will award successful entrepreneurs and organizations advancing women’s roles in business.