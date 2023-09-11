VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski met with the German Balkan envoy Manuel Sarrazin to discuss the political situation in the country and the EU integration process. Mickoski raised the issue of the recently adopted changes to the criminal code that greatly reduce penalties politicians face for abuse of office.

I pointed out that the latest legal changes done by the Government, using the EU flag procedure, are part of their preparations to go into opposition and to pardon their officials who are desperate to avoid justice. One of the main priorities of the next Government will be the fight against corruption. We also discussed real problems our citizens face such as the failing education system, the lack of textbooks, problems in the economy, the high inflation and a litany of other problems, which show that this Government is far removed from the actual European goals and values. Regarding the proposed amendments to the Constitution, this Government does not have legitimacy for such a move and there will be no acceptance of the Bulgarian dictate, Mickoski is quoted in the party’s press release.