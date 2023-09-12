Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski was asked if he has reached an agreement with VMRO-DPMNE for the constitutional amendments – this speculation was rife after Kovacevski’s majority adopted urgent changes to the Criminal Code that could be used to release a number of former office holders from prison or have their charges overturned.

I will leave room for agreement and for everyone to moderate their positions, Kovacevski said. He repeated his accusations against the opposition that it is blocking the opening of EU accession talks and “vetoing its own country” with its refusal to accept the Bulgarian demands for constitutional amendments.