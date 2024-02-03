An association calling itself Student Revolution announced protests on Monday in front of the Education Ministry.

Students are protesting the fact that they still haven’t received any money from the state scholarships for the current school year.

Despite the false promises and the expensive PR by Minister Jeton Shaqiri, none of his promises were met. Students are placed in a miserable condition and our rights are violated. Our warning protests were ignored so it is time that we begin a full protest, on Monday at noon, the organization said.