Hundreds of people came out in front of the Government building today to demand accountability for the gruesome scandal at the Oncology Clinic. The protesters were joined by cancer patients, who fear that they were lied to and given saline solution instead of the expensive chemotherapy drugs they were prescribed, which were actually sold on the black market in Kosovo.

I won’t stay quiet while the healthcare system and the Government are trying to kill, a patient who joined the protest said. “This is organized crime which includes highest level officials from the Government and has been going on for years”, protest organizers said.