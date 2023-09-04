VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Dafina Stojanovska called on Speaker Talat Xhaferi to reconvene the session where the proposed Bulgarian amendments were on the agenda.

The slim ruling majority was unable to persuade anyone from the opposition to vote for the amendments that would make Bulgarians one of the constituent nations of Macedonia, and in fact the majority lost several votes, with several more announcing to peel off. But as Government officials are publicly stating that they will try to “persuade” opposition members to vote with them – and considering how this persuasion looked like for the 2018 forced name change – with arrests and overt blackmail – VMRO says it is time to put the matter to vote and go to early elections if the proposal fails.