VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Dafina Stojanovska called on Speaker Talat Xhaferi to reconvene the session where the proposed Bulgarian amendments were on the agenda.
The slim ruling majority was unable to persuade anyone from the opposition to vote for the amendments that would make Bulgarians one of the constituent nations of Macedonia, and in fact the majority lost several votes, with several more announcing to peel off. But as Government officials are publicly stating that they will try to “persuade” opposition members to vote with them – and considering how this persuasion looked like for the 2018 forced name change – with arrests and overt blackmail – VMRO says it is time to put the matter to vote and go to early elections if the proposal fails.
The Macedonian public is witness to the distortion of the Constitution of the Republic of Macedonia. The SDSM – DUI led Government is aware they don’t have the votes needed to amend the Constitution and consciously delays the process. Our message is that you don’t have the votes now and you won’t have them in the future. We call on Talat Xhaferi to stop abusing the rules of the Parliament, to resume the session and let’s finish this farce, Stojanovska said.
