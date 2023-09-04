VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski responded to the request from Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski not to politicize the growing scandal in the Oncology Clinic in Skopje. Kovacevski insisted that the shocking revelations of theft of chemotherapy drugs and their sale on the black market is an issue that goes beyond parties.

It is not my fault that the director of the clinic is posting pictures of himself in the SDSM party offices. Or that the economic director of the clinic is photographed embracing the DUI party leadership. Those are the facts and we can’t remain silent, Mickoski said, while also reminding Kovacevski of the instances when his own party abused tragic personal stories of patients, such as the death of the young girl Tamara, for their own political gain.