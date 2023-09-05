Representatives of the families of the 14 people who lost their lives in the prefabricated hospital in the Tetovo fire on September 8, 2021, announced that they will organize protests, demanding a new trial for the case and indictment for the real perpetrators.

On June 5, 2023, the trial for the crimes related to the fire of the prefabricated hospital in Tetovo ended. The former directors of the Tetovo Hospital, Florin Besimi and Artan Etemi, received suspended sentences for “heavy crimes against public security”, while the Hospital as a legal entity was declared guilty of the crime of “inciting a public danger”. The Tetovo Regional Court decided to release Dr. Boban Vuchevski and the Hospital from the indictment of “failing to act according to the heath regulations”.