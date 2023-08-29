Biljana Ivanovska, head of the DKSK Anti-Corruption Commission, confirmed that they will begin an investigation into the 1.8 million EUR contract awarded by the Foreign Ministry to a construction company for the coming OSCE conference in Skopje.

Minister Bujar Osmani (DUI) awarded the contract to the Eurovia company, owned by the nephew of former top DUI party official Abdulakim Ademi. The company has received other large contracts from the DUI – SDSM led Government, and is a major donor to the DUI party.