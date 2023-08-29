VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Vladimir Misajlovski said that the end goal of the Bulgarian policy toward Macedonia is to assimilate the Macedonian people.

But the Macedonians are resisting this and we see that 80 percent oppose the proposal for constitutional amendments. The Government can sense this resistance that is coming from the press, from the citizens, from the people in general. They are aware that early elections are needed, but are trying to avoid this outcome and want to stay in power as long as possible – for their own personal reasons, for their criminal procurement contracts that have enriched them for the past seven years, Misajlovski said.