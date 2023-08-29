Gostivar: Man arrested for the rape of a minor relative Macedonia 29.08.2023 / 17:43 A 31 year old man from Gostivar has been detained for the alleged rape of a minor. The girl that was assaulted is the relative of the attacker’s wife. The attack reportedly happened two months ago. The man will be detained and face charges. gostivararrestrape Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 23.08.2023 Skopje: Two men charged over rape carried out in 2021 Macedonia 21.08.2023 Gostivar: Man injured by falling marble Macedonia 08.08.2023 Suspected child rapist detained in Gevgelija Macedonia News The automatic rifle used by the rogue police chief remains missing Marichikj: The date for the EU next enlargement justifies our strategy of fast movement toward the EU Kovachki: MoI Spasovski directly responsible for the chaos in the country What is worse: if the government just acts as if they didn’t understand the EU message, or if they really didn’t understand it? VMRO-DPMNE: Another September 1 without textbooks There are 100 less firstgraders in Prilep than the previous year SPM: The Macedonian diplomacy’s incompetence is worrying, hence the PM’s public self-shaming If the EU ever enlarges toward West Balkan, it will be with one seat and no voting rights .
