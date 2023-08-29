Following the arrest of the police chief in Ropotovo, near Prilep, who was filmed shooting from an automatic rifle, VMRO-DPMNE official Dragan Kovacki notest that the rifle has not yet been found.
Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski, who was in the past photographed with the local thug turned police chief, was forced to replace him after public outrage.
The Interior Ministry informed about the arrest of the police station commander, but does not mention hat the rifle has not been found. Also left out is the fact that the celebratory event included the top leadership of the police in Bitola. Why are police and army officers armed with illegal firearms? How is it possible that a police chief is allowed to use firearms? Will there be criminal responsibility for the Bitola police chiefs?, Kovacki asked, calling on Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski to resign.
