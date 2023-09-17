Two men from Struga assaulted police officers in the police station, and sprayed tear-gas toward a witness.

The brazen attack happened on Saturday evening. The two 32 year old men came to the police station as a witness was filing a report against them. They attacked the police officers who were present and tried to seize their weapons. Afterwards, they sprayed the witness.

The police eventually overpowered the attackers, who continued to resist arrest and tried to flee.