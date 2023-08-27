Vlada Urosevic, the recipient of the Golden Wreath at the Struga Poetry Evenings, urged the politicians to steer clear from negotiations about the Macedonian language with Bulgaria.

We write in Macedonian and we can’t put then into question, because it would mean putting our identity and existence into question. If they think that our language is not authentic, let them think so. What can we do about it? It remains for us to wait for them to accept reality. Until then we need to keep our heads calm. Arguing is a waste of time, let them say what they want, we know our truth, the distinguished poet said in an interview.