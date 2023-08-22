The Healthcare Ministry came to the defense of its emergency response team from Struga, who were photographed drinking coffee at a gas station while transporting a patient, who later died.

The incident caused outrage. But the Ministry says that the patient was not an urgent case, but a case of terminal cancer. The family was unable to transport him from Skopje to his native Struga in an ordinary vehicle and asked for medical transport. During the trip, the family reportedly asked for a stop, so that they can get water.