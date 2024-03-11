On March 16 at 8 p.m., Giacomo Puccini’s “La bohème” (1895) will be performed by the National Opera and Ballet.

The four-act opera, conducted by Bisera Chadlovska and directed by Dejan Proshev, is set in Paris.

Marija Pupuchevska designed the costumes, while Zoran Nikolovski created the set.

Verica Lambevska is the concertmaster, and Gjurdjica Dashikj and Jasmina Gjorgjeska are the choirmasters.

Based on “Scènes de la vie de bohème” by Henri Murger, Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa wrote the Italian libretto for Puccini’s “La bohème.”

With the National Opera and Ballet providing accompaniment, the cast includes Gjorgi Cuckovski, Blagica Pop Tomova, Marjan Jovanoski, Dragan Ampov, Aleksandar Stefanoski, Biljana Josifov, Neven Siljanovski, Borko Bidzhovski, Jane Dunimagloski, Tihomir Jakimovski, and Dime Petrov.