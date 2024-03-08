In commemoration of International Women’s Day, an exhibition titled “One of Us: Mother Teresa” is scheduled to open at the Museum of the Macedonian Struggle for Independence on March 8, with a run extending through March 31.

Organizers have designed the exhibit to encapsulate Mother Teresa’s life across 24 documentary panels, tracing her journey from birth in Skopje through the initiation of her mission in Ireland, her impactful missionary work in India, and culminating in her canonization.

Collaboratively developed by the Mother Teresa Memorial House in Skopje and the Museum of the Macedonian Struggle for Independence, “One of Us: Mother Teresa” seeks to provide a comprehensive portrayal of the renowned figure’s life.

Following its display in Skopje, the exhibition is set to travel to various cities within the country and abroad, according to organizers.