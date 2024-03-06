Minister of Culture Bisera Kostadinovska-Stojchevska and Mayor Sashko Mitovski of Kriva Palanka Municipality jointly unveiled the ‘Kriva Palanka 2024 City of Culture’ program on Wednesday. The comprehensive program comprises over 50 events, encompassing shows, concerts, theatre plays, literary talks, and more.

During the press conference held at the Museum of the Macedonian Struggle in Skopje, Minister Kostadinovska-Stojchevska announced that the Ministry of Culture would allocate Mden 3 million in support to the Municipality of Kriva Palanka, complemented by an additional Mden 10 million from the Municipality.

Emphasizing Kriva Palanka’s role as the country’s 2024 City of Culture, Kostadinovska-Stojchevska highlighted the potential for fostering cooperation and international connections to showcase Macedonian culture on a global scale.

Beyond cultural promotion, the minister stressed that the multitude of events would attract more visitors to the city, showcasing the cultural and natural wealth of the region, including the scenic Osogovo mountains, the unique Osogovo Monastery, and other historical sites. This, in turn, would contribute to the economic prosperity of Kriva Palanka and establish a model of self-sustainability in culture and tourism.

Mayor Mitovski acknowledged that Kriva Palanka had reclaimed the title of City of Culture for the second time since 2013, considering it a culmination of efforts to establish the city as a cultural tourism destination. He outlined how the city’s commitment to preserving traditional values, promoting cultural and historical richness, and hosting international events had garnered public attention.

‘Kriva Palanka – 2024 City of Culture’ aims to build on this success, according to Mitovski, showcasing a diverse repertoire that includes concerts featuring top musicians from the Macedonian scene, theatre performances, art exhibitions, literary events, folklore presentations, film arts, and a program tailored for the younger audience. Mitovski expressed enthusiasm about placing the small municipality on a pedestal with a rich cultural tapestry.