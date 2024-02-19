Throughout 2023, Macedonia remained committed to preserving the Ohrid region’s status and implementing UNESCO’s recommendations. The 6th session of the National Commission for UNESCO, chaired by Culture Minister Bisera Kostadinovska-Stojchevska, emphasized progress in implementing the World Heritage Committee’s decisions. A joint reactive monitoring mission with Albania was requested for March 2024 to assess the Ohrid region’s natural and cultural heritage. The revised Strategic Recovery Plan (2023-2030) was discussed, incorporating UNESCO’s recommendations. The Minister announced that the 46th World Heritage Committee session in July 2024 will address the report on the Ohrid region’s heritage. Additionally, nine project proposals were submitted for UNESCO’s Participation Programme, covering education, science, culture, and environment. Zoran Pavlov, head of the Directorate for the Protection of Cultural Heritage, highlighted the efforts of relevant institutions in safeguarding the Ohrid region.