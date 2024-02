On February 17, Macedonian musician Vlatko Stefanovski will be joining Croatian singer-songwriter Zlatan Stipišić Gibonni for a concert at Jane Sandanski Arena.

The forthcoming Skopje concert is billed as “intimate,” with organizers noting that Gibonni’s four most recent sold-out performances in sizable arenas in Belgrad and Zagreb drew crowds of nearly 80,000 spectators.

You can purchase tickets at ticketx.mk. Avalon Production arranged the concert.