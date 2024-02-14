According to people with knowledge of the situation, Angelina Dimovska Mitasheva has been named the Philharmonic’s new acting director.

Daniel Lazarovski, her predecessor, assumed office in September 2023.

But due to several accusations of misconduct, the Philharmonic union filed a petition with the Ministry of Culture last week asking for Lazarovski’s dismissal.

Unionists were urged by Culture Minister Bisera Kostadinovska Stojchevska to report any evidence of mobbing to the police so that an investigation could be conducted.