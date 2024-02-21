The “La dame aux camélias” ballet by National Opera and Ballet is based on Giuseppe Verdi’s “La Traviata.”

Ivan Eminovikj’s orchestra and the National Opera and Ballet ensemble accompany the principal performers, Maria Kichevska Shokarovska and Francisco Giménez Ruiz.

Russian choreographer Vasily Medvedev of the Bolshoi and Mariinsky theaters in St. Petersburg is responsible for the choreography. Slovakian set and costume designer Pavol Juráš created the ensemble. This is Kliment Todoroski, the concertmaster.