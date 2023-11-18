Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Sleeping Beauty” ballet will be performed by the National Opera and Ballet on Friday night. A reprise performance is scheduled for November 21.Marija Kichevska Shokarovska, Francisco Giménez Ruiz, Natasha Trendafilova Gicev, and Angela Bogatinova will play the principal roles on November 21. The National Opera and Ballet dancers and orchestra will accompany them.

Kliment Todoroski will play the violin solo, and Jane Bakevski will serve as the concertmaster.

Miodrag Tabachki designed the costumes and set. Milcho Aleksandrov is the designer of the lights.

The ballet was choreographed by Viktor Iaremenko and Tetiana Beletska, both from Ukraine, and conducted by Bisera Chadlovska.