The Theater for Children and Youth will present “How Will We Share the Cat?” by Jane Spasikj, drawing inspiration from Judy Blume’s works. This play, echoing Blume’s sensitive storytelling, tackles the theme of family separation amid divorce, reflecting the experiences of both children and parents.

With a cast including Dragan Dovlev, Ana Levajkovikj Boshkov, Matea Jankovska, Nikola Nakovski, Angela Dimitrova, Nenad Mitevski, and Marija Gjorgjijovska, the play courageously delves into often-taboo topics, addressing the fears and dilemmas common in divorces. It aims to shed light on the unspoken aspects of this challenging process, serving as a guide for friends and relatives witnessing such situations.