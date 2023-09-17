Six and a half months ofter the grand and glamorous opening ceremony for the Bechtel highways, not a meter of new asphalt has been laid down, said the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party in a statement.

All we got is statements and photo-ops, and after the ceremonies are over, there are no workers or machines at the sites. It is scandalous that the main subcontractor in these projects is the Eurovia company, which is the main party donor to DUI. DUI and SDS find nothing problematic in having a company which donates a million EUR a year to the DUI party win public contracts, VMRO said.