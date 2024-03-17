VMRO-DPMNE official Dragan Kovacki, who will lead the party’s list in the eastern 3rd electoral district, said that the main issue the voters have raised with him is the high emigration level.

The 3rd district is one of the largest by area, it has 22 municipalities. It is heavily depopulated, largely because of the policies of this Government. We have a complete collapse of our system, lack of trust in the institutions, and that is why the citizens are leaving. With degraded institutions, with non-funcitoning institutions, with officials focused only on corruption, the people see all that and pack up and leave. It is not just the young, we see well-off people who are leaving. They see the lack of order, the lack of justice, precisely the issues this Government promised to uphold. Farmers, retirees, all are in the streets protesting, Kovacki said.

Polls show that this will be one of the areas where VMRO-DPMNE will build up its advantage in seats in Parliament over SDSM. During a press conference, Colonel Kovacki tried to outline the main corruption scandals of the DUI – SDSM Government, noting that it is difficult as they come every other day.