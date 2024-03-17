On the occassion of Procka, the Christian holiday which is marked as day of forgiveness, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski praised the overall message of the day, but said that there will be no forgiveness for “those who are plundering Macedonia”. Traditionally on this day friends and relatives seek forgiveness from each other for all trespasses they may have done over the year.

Forgiveness is one of the fundamentals of Christianity and our faith in God. In that context, it’s not hard for me to ask forgiveness for the things I could have done differently from those close to me, from my associates and from the people in whom I trust. But at the same time, those who have been persistently and consciously wrong, over the past years, who build their individual fortunes on the collective misfortune, who violate the laws and the Constitution and abuse power, they should know that they will be held responsible, Mickoski said.

VMRO-DPMNE is poised to win the coming general elections in May and has frequently announced that they will systematically investigate wrongdoing on the part of the DUI – SDSM coalition.