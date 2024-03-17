The Macedonian Forests company is looking for ethnic Albanians to be hired as loggers in the region of Berovo, said interim Deputy Public Administration Minister Stefan Andonovski, illustrating one of the absurdities of the ethnic quota system in the public administration.

The Macedonian Forests company is in colllapse. They are looking for Albanians in Novo Selo and Berovo, not to mention the partisation of the company, Andonovski said, citing regions in the far east of Macedonia, where no Albanians live.

He gave other examples of the way things are organized in the public administration, such as the hiring of administrative workers in the Post Office, which is badly in need of postmen, the fact that the Agency for Electronic Communications hired its last IT technician 13 years, but somehow managed to increase its workforce by 15 percent in the meantime, and that a law graduate and an English language professor are in charge of cyber security at the Public Administration Ministry.