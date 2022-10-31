Public Administration Minister Admirim Aliti is calling for changes that would prevent applicants to public sector jobs to change their national identity.

Macedonia has extensive rules to ensure the hiring of ethnic minorities, which Aliti now wants to bolster for his Albanian community up to 30 percent – based on the controversial 2021 census. But his plans are marred by the fact that Macedonian and other applicants sometimes simply declare the nationality that is stated in the job ad, and get the jobs meant for Albanians or Roma.

According to Aliti, the rules needs to be changed in a way that every citizen who applies for a public sector job can only state his nationality once. Any subsequent changes would be ignored.

It’s not clear whether Aliti, from the Albanian Alternative party, will be able to push this plan through a law, or if he will try to do it through simple administrative changes