The Healthcare Ministry is delaying the appointment of officials to the board that is supposed to monitor the work of the rapidly expanding cannabis industry. Dozens of businesses received licenses to grow marijuana under Zoran Zaev, many of them linked to his cronies or outright family members, and the strict control that is provided by law and should take place twice a year is not being implemented, the VMRO-DPMNE healthcare commission said.

We have been informed that the monitoring commission has not worked over the past year and that its activities are at a bare minimum. There is an open bid for new members of the commission but many are refusing to join it, the opposition party said.

VMRO-DPMNE notes that there is a long list of scandals involving the marijuana plants – unexplained thefts, large unreported quantities of produced marijuana, production of types of marijuana that are clearly meant for the black market, and so on.