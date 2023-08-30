The companies close to DUI always get preferential treatment on the market, thanks to their political, but also family connections, VMRO-DPMNE spokesperson Marija Miteva said at Wednesday’s press conference, referring to the latest scandal involving MoFA Bujar Osmani and one of the DUI’s largest sponsors.

“Apart from the fact that the firm Eurovia DOO, engaged to refurbish the sports hall Boris Trajkovski for the December OSCE ministerial meeting for an astonishing €1.8 million is co-owned by a DUI ex-minister’s nephew and a high DUI official, very important is that the firm is one of the DUI’s largest sponsors, with donations well over the legal limit. This firm went through an extremely expositional growth since 2017 when it was established. For example, only in 2022 it grew by 100% – it ended 2021 with a turnover of €7.5 and by the end of 2022, it made a whole €15 million”, Miteva said.

In such a society, with such a government, the productive firms struggle in vain to bypass the political officials, which leads to decreased economic activity, Miteva continued.

“One thing is clear – when the DUI’s firms get preferential status, the economy and the people suffer. This must stop, justice must prevail”, Miteva concluded.