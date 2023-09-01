The Parliament’s plenary session dedicated to the constitutional amendments will continue when adequate conditions are created, that is when there will be a sufficient number of MPs prepared to vote for the amendments, PM Kovachevski conceded on Friday.

Asked if the session will continue at least by January next year, regarding that there will be internal elections in 2024 in the EU, Kovachevski said that this issue is very important, but it is not up to the government to make that decision – it is the Parliament Speaker’s prerogative.