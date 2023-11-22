The government coalition’s representatives continue to support holding regular parliamentary elections on the same day as the presidential election. Unofficial information from Krenar Lloga, the Minister of Justice and a member of the Alliance for Albanians (AA), indicates that both election cycles will take place on May 8.Lloga hinted unofficially that the date under discussion would likely become the official election date. Anticipating the need for both the majority and opposition to take a stance in the coming days, he indicated a belief that this date would encompass both election cycles.

Artan Grubi, the First Deputy PM, expressed the belief shared by various political parties that holding regular elections in May aligns with legislative frameworks. He emphasized the possibility of conducting both presidential and parliamentary elections within this timeframe, hoping for a collective decision on the matter soon.

Fatmir Bytyqi, Deputy PM for Economic Affairs, reiterated the Social Democratic Union’s commitment to finally conducting regular parliamentary elections after a prolonged period. While attending a government-organized event with Lloga and Grubi, he emphasized that all other considerations are subject to discussion.

Regarding potential joint lists between DUI, AA, and SDSM, all three affirmed their openness to the idea and confirmed ongoing discussions. Bytyqi emphasized that the European front remains open to all parties supporting the nation’s European trajectory, be it through joint appearances or lists, pending agreement among them.

Grubi clarified that he wouldn’t be the next prime minister in the government’s final days, indicating that the successor would be someone nominated by Ali Ahmeti and DUI.

Responding to the possibility of AA leaving the coalition in the absence of constitutional amendments, Lloga expressed confidence in supporting these amendments fully, suggesting that hope for their realization should persist without the prospect of AA exiting the coalition.