Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski, speaking at the 115th anniversary of the Albanian alphabet’s standardization, highlighted the importance of respecting diverse languages as a sign of a functional multi-ethnic society. He commemorated the Bitola Congress of 1908, praising its role in creating the standardized Albanian alphabet. Kovachevski emphasized the significance of language and culture in shaping a people’s identity and unity. He stressed the country’s multi-ethnic character, celebrating diversity as a driving force and calling for mutual respect to foster unity. Kovachevski reiterated the nation’s commitment to promoting and preserving various languages while building a democratic state based on civilizational values. He emphasized measures taken to support and preserve mother tongues and encouraged unity in diversity to build a European state grounded in community values.