Marko Bislimoski, President of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), announced that the new electricity price for households and small consumers will be revealed by the universal supplier, EVN Home, pending ERC’s verification of the calculations. The ERC will follow EU practices, defining transmission and distribution tariffs while leaving the final price determination to EVN Home after ensuring accuracy. Bislimoski clarified that no regulatory body except possibly Serbia and Kosovo announces the final price.

He reaffirmed that the electricity tariff system’s four-block range won’t change despite IMF remarks, citing the effectiveness of the system in achieving 16% savings, largely attributed to reduced household consumption. Bislimoski also noted a more stable electricity price situation on the stock market as a reason for reducing government subsidies for electricity.