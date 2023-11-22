We congratulate all our fellow Albanians on November 22, the Day of the Albanian Alphabet, writes the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, in his congratulatory message.

Today, 115 years ago, in Bitola, which was then the seat of the Bitola Vilayet of the Ottoman Empire, which included the territories of today’s eastern Albania, the Albanian language was unified for the first time on the basis of its Elbasan dialect, it was done by writers, scholars to whom the Albanians and today they are proud.