President Stevo Pendarovski met with Croatian President Zoran Milanović during an informal NATO leaders’ meeting in Skopje. Discussions revolved around bilateral relations, regional cooperation, European prospects, and the Western Balkans’ situation. The meeting addressed broader security concerns, including Russian military actions in Ukraine and regional activities.

Both leaders reiterated their dedication to strengthening friendship, regional collaboration, and pledged to continue constructive engagement within NATO frameworks. President Pendarovski expressed gratitude for Croatia’s steadfast support toward Macedonia’s European integration efforts.