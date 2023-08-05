The Minister of Economy, Kreshnik Bekteshi, claims that his ministry and the Government, in general, are not mediating between the inhabitants of the village of Slupchane, who refuse to pay their bills, and the private electricity distribution company EVN. He stressed that he stands for the rule of law, and that all citizens should pay their bills.

On Friday the opposition called the minister to answer if the Government is preparing to pay for the debts of the Slupchane inhabitats.

The inhabitants of Slupchane blocked the approach to the regional power station, demanding a write-off of their debts and guaranteed monthly bills not bigger than €50. The percentage of successful billing in the village is 20%. They even tried to connect to the grid which caused a large defect. The situation calmed after the Minister of Economy, Kreshnik Bekteshi negotiated with the inhabitants. The details of the agreement were never publicized.