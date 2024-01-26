The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has reported a significant surge in the issuance of licenses for photovoltaic systems aimed at generating clean energy through solar power in 2023. According to a press release, licenses were granted for a total installed capacity of nearly 399 MW, marking a remarkable increase of over 160% compared to the previous year, 2022, when licenses were issued for photovoltaics with a combined installed capacity of 152.2 MW.

ERC President Marko Bislimoski highlighted this impressive growth, stating, “In just one year, we have logged a fascinating growth of 160% in new installed electricity generation capacity.” He further mentioned that on a daily basis, a new 1.5 MW is added to the country’s electrical power system.

Bislimoski emphasized the positive impact of this growth on energy independence, noting that the continuous addition of new electricity production capacities from renewable sources has significantly strengthened national energy independence. He pointed out that national electricity imports have decreased by a third.

The press release also highlighted the contribution of renewable power stations installed in the past two years, totaling 551.2 MW in installed electrical capacity. These stations have the potential to generate power for approximately 175,500 households with average monthly electricity consumption.

Overall, the data reflects a substantial boost in the country’s renewable energy capacity, showcasing a positive trend toward cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.