The State Anti-Corruption Commission (DKSK) called for investigations against all involved in the recent changes of the Karpos spatial plans, and for the dissoluton of the Karpos municipal council.

The reason is the approval given to a company owned by Ismail Jahoski, member of Parliament from DUI and a notorious crony businessman, who wants to build a gas station in the area between the Karpos swimmig pool and the Alexander Palace hotel.

DKSK notes that the plan is contrary to the general urban plan for the city. The Commission also noted that there is a “secretive investment activity by a business bank, through a commercial entity” and says that the entire process reeks of corruption.