The Democratic Movement of the former DUI Vice-Chair Izet Mexhiti informed that it gathered the necessary signatures for the registration of the party in a record time, in less than three hours.

The Democratic Movement will have its official promotion on August 13.

Announcing the party on July 17, Mexhiti said that it will operate as a political party. Asked if they will be ready for early parliamentary elections, Mexhiti said that that is exactly why they are in a hurry to register the movement as a political subject.